Former Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Onaolapo Soleye is dead

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta – A former Minister of Finance in Nigeria, Dr. Onaolapo Soleye, is dead.

Dr. Soleye died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 90, four days after he celebrated his 90th birthday on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

A statement by the family reads, “With heavy hearts, but with gratitude to God Almighty for a long, impactful, and positively eventful life, the family announce the passing of Pa Dr. Onaolapo Soleye, the father of our late brother, Maj. Gen. O. O. Soleye (rtd). He turned ninety years old only last Saturday.

“Papa served the country and humanity in various capacities, rising to the position of an Associate Professor in the University of Ibadan, Commissioner for Works in Ogun State, and Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, amongst others.

“He was a true lover of God and humanity, and this translated into his unwavering commitment to church activities as well as ready support and assistance to all who came across him, in anyway that he could.

“The loss of Dr Soleye is surely not that of the Soleye family alone. It’s our father that has just passed, and we must all prepare to be part of his rites of passage.

“Burial details will be announced by the family in due course. Until then, please pray for the repose of Papa’s soul and God’s comfort upon his family and other loved ones.

May the soul of Dr Onaolapo Soleye rest in peace. Amen,” the statement added.

The former Finance Minister is survived by his wife, Mrs. WMS Soleye, children, grandchildren and a great grandchild.