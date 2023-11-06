Fire guts Samsung office in popular Abuja Plaza

Omeiza Ajayi

Hours after a fire incident at the Canadian Embassy in Abuja, the Samsung office around Banex Junction in the Wuse 2 district of the nation’s capital was on Monday night gutted by fire.

See Samsung office for Banex plaza. Billions of naira ti lo pic.twitter.com/8Tz21nLDYA — /\/\|)ee🦁 (@Mista_Mdee) November 6, 2023

The source of the fire which started around 8 pm could not be immediately ascertained.

The store located in the popular Banex area of Wuse 2 District in the nation’s capital city was razed down as passers-by and others watched helplessly.

Recall that earlier on Monday, Vanguard reported a fire outbreak at the Canadian Embassy in the Central Business District (CBD) of Abuja following an explosion from a faulty generating set.

At least two persons were feared dead while one other person was critically injured in the incident.