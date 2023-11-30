Fidelity Bank partners LCCI to support profitability of businesses

LCCI expresses worry over neglect of solid mineral sector

By Cynthia Alo

Fidelity Bank Plc has indicated its determination to help businesses run profitably in a partnership with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

To this end, the two institutions hosted a conference to discuss solutions to challenges bedeviling the growth of businesses in the country.

Welcoming guests to the event, the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who was represented by the Divisional Head, Product Development, Fidelity Bank Plc and Chairman, Financial Services Group of the LCCI, Mr. Osita Ede, made a case for effective partnerships between the public and private sectors to drive economic growth.

She also said, “Fidelity Bank is committed to being a catalyst for positive change, empowering businesses, and driving economic growth. We believe that by working together, in the face of the current economic realities, we can unlock the full potential of our nation’s businesses and create a future that is both sustainable and prosperous”.

Similarly, the President of the LCCI, Dr Michael Olawale-Cole, stated: “As business owners, we are faced with high operating costs and weak consumer demand due to high inflation and declining purchasing power.”

Advising the government, Olawale-Cole noted that with a huge debt profile, the government must seek alternative funding sources to improve the country’s infrastructure.

Earlier in her keynote address at the event titled, “Promoting Trade and Industry in Nigeria: Government Initiatives and Opportunities for Business Growth”, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, who was represented by the Managing Director, Tafawa Balewa Square Managing Board, Mrs. Lucia Shittu, said: “As a government, our responsibility is to provide the environment for ease of doing business that allows corporations to thrive similarly in other countries where they have representation.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) was specifically constituted to achieve this with the primary objective of removing critical bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria.”