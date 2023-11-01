FG targets 10m children for school feeding programme

The Federal Government says the soon-to-be resuscitated National Home Grown School Feeding Programme will cater for over 10 million pupils across the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Yetunde Adeniji, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, on the school feeding programme, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeniji said this when she paid a visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at the Transitional Learning Centre, Wassa, Abuja.

She said the school feeding programme would ensure that no child in public school was left behind.

The presidential aide was at Wassa to inspect the school feeding programme sponsored by the Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, an NGO.

The programme was in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

Adeniji commended the programme at Wassa for its demonstrable success in bolstering school enrollment and attendance rates.

She said it was an instrumental force in the advancement of education, the alleviation of hunger, and the dismantling of the cycle of poverty.

Adeniji said the school feeding initiative under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda was targeting pupils from primary one to three across the country.

According to Adeniji, the initiative resonates with the sentiment that every child deserves the opportunity to flourish and contribute to the nation’s development.

She commended the efforts of the organisation saying it underscore the paramount importance of education and nutrition in the comprehensive development of every child, irrespective of their circumstances.

She said initiatives of this nature hold the power to effect substantial positive change in the lives of the most vulnerable citizens.

Adeniji articulated that by investing in children today, a brighter and more prosperous future was being forged for the nation.

She added that smallholder farmers would be engaged to supply foodstuffs for the school feeding programme, as soon as it commences.

While reiterating the objectives of the school feeding programme model, Adeniji said the programme was aimed at increasing promotion, promoting equity, stimulating growth, and reducing poverty.

“The school feeding programme stands as a transformative force in realising the Renewed Hope vision.

Beyond its immediate impact on addressing childhood nutrition, it serves as an incentive for families to prioritise education,’’ she said.

She commended the NGO for doing the needful to ensure schoolchildren are fed adequately.

Adeniji said the Federal Government has committed a huge sum to the school feeding programme, which would be complemented by the state governments.

She said that President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation was exemplified by the Renewed Hope agenda within this framework.

According to her, a vision is cast for promoting Nigeria, wherein every child enjoys access to quality education and nutritious sustenance, regardless of their background or geographical location.

Adeniji, while calling for more collaborations with relevant agencies, extended profound gratitude to NGOs like Plane, UNESCO, and various stakeholders who have contributed to this noble endeavour.