FG, Soludo urged to intervene in Anambra land dispute

Soludo

By Luminous Jannamike

To de-escalate the mounting tension between the Umueri and Nsugbe communities in the Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, the Umueri Progressive Forum (UPF) has called on the Federal Government and Governor Charles Soludo to intervene in a contentious land dispute.

The UPF alleged that the State Deputy Governor, Gilbert Ibezim, overstepped his authority by unlawfully directing the dismantling of a multi-million naira billboard erected by the Forum in the town without a fair hearing.

UPF President, Ikemba Buchi Diboh, said, in a statement on Sunday, that the Forum has invested over 40 million naira in the past six months in installing modern billboards and other community enhancements.

Additionally, the UPF stated that it is grappling with the aftermath of a violent invasion allegedly carried out by youths from Nsugbe, which has resulted in three missing persons from the Umueri community.

Diboh maintained that UPF remains steadfast in its efforts to bolster community development and maintain peace in the region, even as the land dispute continues to escalate, causing increased tension and unrest.

In a plea to the Federal Government, Diboh emphasized, “We are asking the Federal Government to call the state Deputy Governor to order as the billboard installation was mounted on Umueri land, far from the boundary area.

“We also urge the Federal Government to intervene and save the community from an unholy alliance, whose goal is to wipe our community off the map.”