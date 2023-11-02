FG seeks INTERPOL support to combat terrorism

Gaidam

The Minister of Police Affairs, Sen. Ibrahim Gaidam has called for support from the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to address the challenges of terrorism in the country.

Mr Bolaji Kazeem, the Deputy Director of Press in the ministry said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the minister made the call during a courtesy visit by a delegation from INTERPOL, led by its President, Maj.-Gen. Ahmed Raisi.

According to the minister, the extension of the INTERPOL Global Secure Communication Network to major international airports and borders will enhance security and serve as a valuable tool in combating cross-border crimes.

He said the communication network also empowered security agencies to efficiently address the growing threats posed by cross-border crimes.

The Minister said Nigeria would welcome support in the areas of capacity building and provision of equipment to enable security agencies to tackle crimes more effectively.

He said the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Nigeria and INTERPOL on Privileges and Immunities in 2022, had solidified its operations within the Nigerian border.

The minister said the siting of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau Headquarters in Abuja would enhance collaborative efforts between it and other security agencies.

He said Nigeria had consistently supported INTERPOL by actively participating in its operations targeting global criminal networks.

Gaidam said this collaboration had led to significant achievements in terms of criminal record management and commitment to international security.

In his remark, the INTERPOL President commended the Federal Government and its agencies for their support of INTERPOL.

He said the organisation was open to all member countries to participate and contribute to global peace and security. (NAN)