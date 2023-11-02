FG, Labour tasked to prepare for AI

By Victor AhiumaYoung

THE new Resident Representative of the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, FES, in Nigeria, Lennart Oestergaard, yesterday, urged the Federal Government and Organised Labour to prepare for Artificial Intelligence, AI, and not be caught napping by the emerging technology.

Oestergaard, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “Artificial Intelligence is one of the most pressing issues of our time. It is a very complex issue we need to understand better. It is about understanding the potential and the threats. AI can create new jobs and economic growth, but it can also kill jobs.

“AI is also an issue for Trade Unions. They have to look at it early now that is emerging to see the opportunities in it. For example, they should to begin some re-skilling, organizing workshops, and inviting experts to learn more about it including how to use it. It is not only about threats, it can create more jobs. It is about being ahead of the wave and not being behind it. In the end, AI will require government policies.”