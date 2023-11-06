FG committed to fair, transparent electoral system – Akume

Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, says the Federal Government is committed to a fair, transparent, and accountable electoral system as the foundation of democracy in the country.

Akume stated this while inaugurating the stakeholders’ Roundtable on Policy Oversight for Electoral Integrity in Nigeria, in collaboration with the African Electoral Integrity Initiative, on Monday in Abuja.

The body, which comprises representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission and other election management bodies such as political parties, Civil Society Organisations, Law Enforcement Agencies, media, and International Development Partners, is aimed at a common goal: to hone and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

According to him, the gathering elucidates the convergence of the nation’s collective interests with a shared vision to uphold the sanctity of its electoral processes.

“It signifies a critical milestone in our collective pursuit of a free, fair, transparent, and equitable electoral system.

The SGF noted further that the primary objective of the forum would be to scrutinise the country’s existing electoral legislation and endeavor to identify best practices that would serve as guidelines for free, fair, and transparent elections.

He assured that more efforts would be put in place to make Nigeria’s elections more effective and efficient by adopting technological tools in the electoral process.

“I want to emphasise that the responsibility for safeguarding the integrity of our electoral processes rests not only with the government but on all of us.

“Let us work together to uphold the principles of free, fair and transparent electoral system, for the benefit of all Nigerians and the sustainability of our democracy.”

The SGF, however, expressed gratitude of the Federal Government to the Director of the African Electoral Integrity Initiative, Dr Daniel Omofoman, for his unwavering dedication to the cause of political integrity in Nigeria.

He, therefore, charged participants and all Nigerians to join hands in ensuring a brighter and more transparent electoral future for the country.

Speaking on behalf of the inaugurated stakeholders, Dr Daniel Omofoman, assured that the meeting would accord them the opportunity to explore workable solutions and suggestions that would strengthen and revolutionise the nation’s electoral processes, thereby deepening democracy.

Present at the event were officials from the Office of the Attorney General Federation/Federal Ministry of Justice, some members of the diplomatic communities, Civil Society Organisations like Yiaga Africa, Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER).

Others were; Flag Foundation, Centre for Democracy and Development among other stakeholders.