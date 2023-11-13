Home » Sports » Fabregas becomes interim Como coach in managerial bow
November 13, 2023

Fabregas becomes interim Como coach in managerial bow

Cesc Fabregas was given his first senior coaching role on Monday after being made interim manager at Italian second-tier team Como.

Former Spain midfielder Fabregas, a World Cup winner in 2010, takes over at Como after Moreno Longo was sacked, with the club saying it was looking for a new man to take the permanent job.

“The search for a new head coach begins immediately with Cesc Fabregas and the current coaching staff taking over duties for the interim period,” said Como in a statement.

Fabregas had been managing Como’s youth team after hanging up his boots in the summer, and had been tipped to eventually take over the first team of a club finely attuned to international marketing.

The 36-year-old signed for lakeside outfit Como, owned by Indonesian tobacco giants Djarum whose CEO is former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise, last year and is also a shareholder in the club alongside former Arsenal teammate Thierry Henry.

Como are currently sixth in Serie B, six points away from the automatic promotion positions, and won 1-0 at struggling Ascoli on Saturday.

