Expect an eleventh-hour miracle, By Funmi Komolafe

Gradually, the year is winding down. The 11th month is already winding down but it is also a season of unexpected miracles for those that believe.

Brethren, what we must not lose when we pray, is Hope. When you are hopeful, you are expectant.

However physically speaking, at a time like this, many tend to lose hope or get depressed especially when there seems to be no answers to prayers.

It is only human to feel that way but for those who are true believers that with God all things are possible, such people would encourage themselves in the LORD.

It is the eleventh month. Eleventh hour miracles happen suddenly especially for those that have lost hope or people that have started losing faith as a result of unanswered prayers.

When prayers seems unanswered, the solution is not to give up but to intensify prayers

A time comes in the life of person when it seems that physically speaking, a miracle seems impossible.

What do I mean?

If a lady is single at 49, naturally, she would have concluded that she is unlikely to get anyone to marry let alone have children.

When we begin to think like this, God suddenly arises.

You may say, babies are not born suddenly but conception occurs suddenly. The truth of the matter is that neither the husband nor the wife not even the doctor can tell the exact time of conception.

It remains one of the wonders of the Almighty God.

Healings happen suddenly too when God is involved. A surgeon may carry out an operation on a patient, administer drugs but cannot tell the exact date of healing.

Brethren, our God is awesome.

An eleventh hour miracle manifests when it is least expected.

Let’s look at the parable of the eleventh hour in Matthew 20 vs. 1-12 ( KJV) . For our purpose, we’ll consider some of the verses.

Verses 1&2: For the kingdom of heaven is like unto a man that is an householder, which went out early in the morning to hire labourers into his vineyard.

And when he had agreed with the labourers for a penny a day, he sent them into his vineyard”.

But there were some labourers that were idle because they hadn’t been hired and were unsure of earning even a penny on that day.

Verses 6&7: And about the eleventh hour he went out, and found others standing idle, and saith unto them, Why stand ye here all the day idle?

They say unto him, Because no man hath hired us. He saith unto them, Go ye also into the vineyard: and whatsoever is right, that shall ye receive”.

Note that some labourers have been working since morning before the householder asked this last set of labourers to join them. In other words, others had done a good part of the work.

This last set would only be engaged in finishing.

Let’s see what happened when the hour of reward came.

Verses 8 – 12 completes the story: “ So when even was come, the lord of the vineyard saith unto his steward, Call the labourers, and give them their hire beginning from the last unto the first.

And when they came that were hired about the eleventh hour, they received every man a penny.

But when the first came, they supposed that they should have received more: and they likewise received every man a penny.

And when they had received it, they murmured against the good man of the house.

Saying, These last have wrought but one hour, and thou has made them equal unto us, which have borne the burden and heat of the day”.

Brethren, did you get the point. The last set of labourers received mercy. They had concluded that they would go home empty handed for that day. They knew that since they didn’t work, they would earn nothing.

But God showed them mercy; they put in little effort and received the same reward as labourers that had been working for hours.

In the name of Jesus Christ, by the mercy of God your little effort will produce amazing results when you least expected.

Have you been denied promotion in your office? Be calm, keep praying, God is working on your behalf. By the time the God of mercy shows up for you, you will be the one that would benefit from the labour that others ahead of you had put in.

Brothers and Sisters, you may have spent so much on medical tests to facilitate conception with no results to show for it.

Keep praying. Don’t lose hope. Pray, with vows, fast, if you can, appreciate the Lord with praise aGod in his mercy will show up suddenly for you.

I’ll share with you the story of a friend who did everything humanly possible to have a child in her 19 years of marriage but none came.

She became a subject of mockery but she insisted she would wait on the Lord. She gave her apartment up for prayer meetings every week. Still nothing happened.

Rather than receive answers to her prayer, she fell sick. It was so bad that no one was allowed to visit her in the hospital but her husband kept faith that she would not die. He called on his friends to assist his bed-ridden wife with prayers.

To shorten this story, the woman was discharged but she looked so frail that it was difficult to recognize her.

Barely a year after, she conceived. She said, she was so shocked; she didn’t know how to appreciate God.

She began to say to herself, “ baby where have you been all these years?

Finally, she put to bed a baby boy.

Let me explain this short testimony.

Brethren, what happened to the woman was an attack of the enemy that wanted to terminate her life so that she would never be a testifier.

But our God is greater than any force of darkness. Before the enemy moves, God knows how to bring his efforts to naught

If she had died, she would have died childless but God’s plan for her was to use her story as an inspiration for others.

What if she had stopped praying or turned to man made idol gods, then she would have died.

She would never have celebrated motherhood.

I may not know what your desires are, I urge you to begin to pray that the merciful God should give you an eleventh hour miracle.

God’s ears are open to our prayers and the Lord can answer our prayers.

Make up your mind that you would not end this year without that miracle that you so desire.

The eleventh month is the month of good news.

How do I know? The Holy Bible is my witness.

Zachariah 1 vs. 7: “ Upon the four and twentieth day of the eleventh month, which is the month Sebat, in the second year of Darius, came the word of the LORD unto Zechariah, the son of Berechiah, the son of Iddo the prophet, saying”.

You may read up the rest of the chapter but the key word for us here is “ came the word of the Lord”.

The word of the Lord that came in the eleventh month is good news.

For someone reading this, article, the word of the LORD that would bring an end to that challenge will come forth for you before the end of this month in Jesus name.

Brethren, the eleventh month is not the time to give up. It is the time to brace up.

Be alert. Many credible churches have special miracle services planned for December.

Make up your mind to go there and receive your 11th hour miracle.

Shalom!