Erling Haaland suffers ankle injury in outing with Norway

Manchester City have suffered a huge blow after striker Erling Haaland picked up an ankle injury while on international duty with Norway.

The 23-year-old went down with just a few minutes remaining after coming off the bench in a friendly match which his side eventually won 2-0.

The national team doctor Ola Sand hinted that the Norwegian had injured the same ankle he has sustained issues with before.

Sand revealed, per Vg: “He got a slight twist in his ankle, where he is a bit vulnerable. It hurts a lot right away, and then it goes away pretty quickly. Then we’ll see tomorrow how he is then.”

Haaland has continued from where he left off last season with his imperious form thus which has seen him net 17 goals in 18 games in all competitions so far this season.

Haaland’s possible absence could hurt City’s chances of winning the treble from the previous campaign.