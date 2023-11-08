Equipment Expo: MAN, RMRDC seek innovative ideas for industry growth

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is collaborating with the Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC) to address existing challenges and generate innovative ideas for industry growth and development, using the platform of the forthcoming 2023 Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo (NME) and the Nigerian Raw Materials Expo (NIRAM).

The NME & NIRAM Expo scheduled to hold in Lagos this month, with the theme, “Future Manufacturing: Building a Sustainable Roadmap to the Industrialization of Nigeria”, is jointly organized by MAN and RMRDC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

In a press briefing to herald the event, yesterday, President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, said the event offers large, medium, and small manufacturing organisations the immense opportunity to explore novel production processes that enhance output, reduce expenses, elevate product quality, and diversify into new product lines.

Meshioye stated: “This year, our focus is squarely on discussions and solutions that will drive the manufacturing industry towards a prosperous and sustainable future. We’ll explore innovative strategies, cutting-edge technologies, and sustainable practices that can contribute to the growth of the entire African manufacturing ecosystem.

“In the ever-evolving landscape where disruptive technologies and trends, including Blockchain, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Green Energy, and Augmented Reality, are set to shape the future, we must harness these innovations to foster self-sufficiency.

“It’s equally essential not to lose sight of the importance of harnessing locally sourced raw materials and availing oneself of critical support services such as financing and logistics.”

He added that the event will be co-located with the Manufacturing Partnership for African Development (mPAD) conference, where thought leaders in the manufacturing sector, policymakers, and government regulatory agencies will address existing challenges and generate innovative ideas for industry growth and development.