EPL: Arsenal hit three past Burnley to go level with Man City

Arsenal defeated Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s side secured three vital points to go level with Premier League leaders Manchester City at the summit of the table.

After suffering their first defeat of the season at Newcastle last weekend, Arsenal needed a response and they came up with it in emphatic fashion by securing an important win against a stubborn Burnley side.

The Gunners went ahead on the stroke of half time as Leandro Trossard treacherously headed home to give Arsenal the lead and a psychological boost coming into the second half.

Burnley, however, drew level early in the second half through Josh Brownhill.

Arsenal stepped up their game after that shock equalizer to reclaim the lead as William Saliba headed home from a corner and then another corner led to Oleksandr Zinchenko volleying home acrobatically to seal the win.

Substitute Fabio Vieira was sent off for a badly-timed challenge on Brownhill late on but 10-man Arsenal held on for the win with minimum fuss.

The victory means Arsenal now have 27 points for the season with just one defeat from their opening 12 games. Burnley have four points and have now lost five league games in a row, which is the first time that has happened to them in the top-flight in the same season since the 1975-76 campaign.