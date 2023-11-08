Enact legislation on plastic waste management FG told

By Victo Otigbu

Larry Miebi Biakpara, the creator of the groundbreaking plastic waste management system “Plastic Exchange”, has called on the Federal Government to enact Legislation on Plastic Waste Management.

In a recent call to action, he urged the Federal Government to urgently establish proper legislation on plastic waste management in the country. Biakpara emphasized the significant economic opportunities that lie within the sector and the urgent need to address plastic waste challenges in the country.

Biakpara’s plea comes as the inventor of a revolutionary system that employs technology to monitor carbon footprints while efficiently managing the collection and recycling of plastic waste. According to him “the Plastic Exchange system has shown remarkable success in enlightening communities about the importance of responsible plastic waste disposal and recycling”.

The plastic waste management advocate highlighted successful awareness campaigns conducted in schools and residential estates in Abuja and Delta State. These campaigns have played a crucial role in educating communities about the environmental impact of plastic waste and the potential for economic empowerment through recycling.

Biakpara expressed his concerns about the consequences of not taking swift action to manage plastic waste effectively. He warned that Nigeria could face a future where the nation would be forced to import its recycled plastic waste from abroad due to the lack of a comprehensive waste management system.

He further stated that the economic potential of the plastic recycling sector cannot be overstated, with opportunities for job creation and income generation. He said Nigeria has the chance to tap into these economic benefits while simultaneously reducing its carbon emissions by enacting legislation that supports responsible plastic waste management.

Biakpara’s call to action echoes the growing global concern for plastic waste management and sustainability. As nations worldwide grapple with the environmental repercussions of plastic waste, Nigeria has an opportunity to lead the way by implementing robust legislation and embracing innovative solutions like Plastic Exchange.

As Nigeria stands at a crossroads in its approach to plastic waste management, Biakpara’s call for legislative action serves as a reminder that addressing plastic waste issues is not only an environmental necessity but also an economic imperative. It is a rallying cry to safeguard the future of Nigeria by creating a cleaner, more sustainable, and economically vibrant nation. The actions taken now will shape the nation’s environmental and economic destiny for generations to come.