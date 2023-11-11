Elections: TMG hails INEC, electorate, security agencies’ performance

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Transition Monitoring Group, TMG, hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, electorate, and security agencies’ performance during the off-circle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, held Saturday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, TMG, Auwal Rafsanjani.

According to Rafsanjani, TMG as one of the election observers for the off-circle governorship elections conducted by INEC, commended the electoral umpire, voters and security agencies based on the report adopting key indicators as drawn from the observation checklist deployed to document its preliminary findings.

He also explained that the preliminary report looks into the processes and procedures to measure the preparedness of the Election Management Body, EMB, including if lessons learnt from the previous election have been put into consideration.

However, TMG pointed out that opening of the poll its observers across the three States of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi reported a slow start to the opening of polls in the polling units observed. On average, most of the polling units observed opened between 8:30 am and 9:00 am.

On accreditation and voting, both commenced without hitches across the three States.

Speaking on the deployment of materials and staff, he said TMG observers reported the arrival of materials and INEC officials to be between 8:00 am – 8:30 am in most polling units observed.

Meanwhile, BVAS functionality, TMG observers reported adequate deployment and functionality of BVAS across polling units in the three States of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi respectively.

Based on TMG’s report on security officials’ neutrality, TMG observers reported the professional conduct of the security personnel at various polling units across the three States. Security personnel reportedly conducted themselves in a very civil and professional manner, and these were personnel from the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), EFCC, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) as well as Nigerian Immigration Service and Nigeria Correctional Service.

While military personnel mounted adjoining streets to polling units and boundaries.

According to TMG, there was compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, which provided that INEC should provide assistive materials that will aid voting of PWDs across polling units in Nigeria. TMG observers reported a low turnout of PWDs. However, observers also reported the availability of assistive materials such as magnifying lenses for the visually impaired but most of the polling units lack ramps which should have allowed ease of movement of the physically challenged.

Also, the PWDs and the elderly were given voting preferences at the polling units observed by TMG.

On voter turnout, TMG observers reported higher voter turnout in Kogi and Imo states respectively. However, observers reported low turnout in Bayelsa State due to poor weather conditions, difficult terrain and logistics issues as well as voter apathy in several polling units.

Party Agents Presence Observers reported the presence of major political party agents in most of the polling units observed across the three states. These party agents were mostly representatives of the APC, PDP, Labour Party and SDP. Nevertheless, observers reported the absence of party agents in places like.

However, on the incidence of violence, TMG observers reported pockets of violence in a few of the polling units observed across the States. Political thugs were reportedly killed by the military in Ayingba and Idah town in Ida LGA of Kogi State.

Vote buying and selling as reported by TMG observers, several means were devised to induce voters by desperate politicians who were seen doling out cash gifts ranging from N5,000 to N30,000, food items and clothing materials (wrappers) in some of the polling units observed. These include PU 010, Ekinrin-Ade, Ijumu LGA, Imiringi, PU 002, Ward 008, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa.

He said: “In conclusion, TMG from these preliminary findings commends INEC, security agencies and the good people of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi for playing their parts towards the successful conduct of the elections so far.”