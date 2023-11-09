Elections: Some persons plan to disguise in military wear to cause violence – DHQs

..Says there will be Injurious consequences for such action

…As Troops neutralize 113 terrorists, arrest 325 terrorists, bandits and Oil theft perpetrators

…Rescue 91 kidnapped victims nationwide

…Troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of N727.78million

By Kingsley Omonobi

Barely 48 hours to the Off Cycle gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states, the Defence Headquarters has said the military is aware of plans by some persons working for some candidates to disguise in military wear to orchestrate havoc and disrupt elections in some areas.

The Defence headquarters has however warned such persons or groups that there will be injurious consequences for such an action reiterating that the military will not fold its arms and watch its image dragged into the mud.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba disclosed while briefing on military operations to counter threats of terrorists, bandits/kidnappers, oil theft perpetrators and other forms of insecurity across the country

“For the off-season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States this weekend taking place. Here is a message for you. The military is deployed in strength for the election to create a safe environment for voters to peacefully come out and cast their votes.

“However, we are aware of plans of some to disguise in military gear to orchestrate havoc and disrupt elections in some areas. Our message to such a group is that there will be injurious consequences for such an action. The military will not fold its arms and watch its image dragged to the mud”.

Regarding any possible connivance by troops to flout electoral guidelines or create havoc, the DMO warned troops to beware that standing court martial’s have been created and that any personnel found wanting will face the consequences of their action,

“It is important to highlight that the AFN is a disciplined and well-trained force that conducts its operation within the ambit of laws governing human rights and that of armed conflict. We have rules of engagement that are followed in the course of our actions. Nevertheless, there are standing court martials to put on trial any erring personnel that is found wanting during operations.

Speaking on operations to tackle insecurity and other threats, Gen Buba said, “Troops in the last week neutralized 113 terrorists with 300 of them arrested. Troops also arrested 25 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 91 kidnapped hostages.

Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 49 illegal refining sites, 76 dugout pits, 35 boats, 95 storage tanks, 10 vehicles, 129 cooking ovens, 5 pumping machines, 13 speedboats, 6 outboard engines, one vessel, 3 motorcycles. Troops recovered 514,640 litres of stolen crude oil, 339,315 litres of illegally refined AGO and 775 litres of DPK.

Troops also arrested 57 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 47 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of Seven Hundred and Twenty-Seven Million Seven Hundred and Eighty-Six thousand Eight Hundred Naira (N727, 786,800.00) only.

“During the operations, troops recovered 129 assorted weapons and 717 assorted ammunition made up of one unserviceable AA gun, one RPG tube, 5 RPG bombs, one GT3 rifle, 54 AK47 rifles, 8 locally fabricated rifles, one locally made rifle, 2 pistols, 2 pump action guns, 2 Dane guns, 4 locally fabricated pistol, 3 skeleton of AK47 rifles, 9 hand grenades, one unserviceable AK47 rifle, 14 magazines, 321 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 40 live cartridges.

“Others are: 53 rounds of 5.45mm x 39mm ammo, 35 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 100 rounds of a short gun, 11 rifle bodies, 7 breech blocks, 7 rifle butts, 8 rifle muzzles, 9 piston assemblies, 210 springs, one drilling machine, hand filling machines, 10 magazine purges, IED making materials, 4 Boafeng radios, 15 motorcycles, and 20 mobile phones

In the North East, troops in ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations across the country substantially inflicted casualties on terrorists, insurgents and violent extremists through operations ranging from fighting patrols, ambushes, and raids to air interdictions.

“This resulted in 67 neutralized terrorists with 190 arrested. Troops also arrested 57 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 47 kidnapped hostages.

Continuing Buba said, “The military will continue to deny the terrorist, insurgents and violent extremists the ability to achieve their selfish objectives adding, “The war is on and their days are numbered, unless they surrender.

On the circulation of old footage of incidences that occurred in yesteryears that have been tried at court-martial being circulated as though they were recent occurrences, he said “It is mischievous. The public should be weary of such groups and their motive”.

“There is therefore the need for us to be circumspect of groups and organizations that embark on misinformation and disinformation to give the military a negative image. They have ulterior motives for their actions.”

“The public should be weary of such groups and their motive.”