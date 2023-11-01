EFCC releases 58 out of 72 arrested OAU students

Stock photo

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has on Wednesday night, unconditionally released 58 students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, following the midnight raid of students hostels of the institution in Ile Ife, around 2:00am on November 1.

According to the OAU Student Union (SU) Public Relations Officer, PRO, Omisore Elijah popularly called H20, 58 students out of 72 have been released after preliminary investigation established that they were innocent of the indiscriminate allegation of fraud.

This was also corroborated by an OAU student, Tosin Adedipe, who joined in the solidarity protest from Ife to Ibadan, stating that 58 students out of 72 have been released after preliminary investigation established that they were innocent of the indiscriminate allegation of fraud.



However, their release was not unconnected with the pressure mounted by the OAU union leaders and students demanding the immediate release of their colleagues.



The students embarked on the journey from Ile-Ife to Ibadan hours after the arrest and invaded the EFCC office in Ibadan.

Recall that the EFCC operatives invaded the Fine Touch and Superb hostels in Oduduwa Estate, Ile-Ife, in the early hours of Wednesday November 1, 2023.

They broke into rooms, and arrested the students.