Ed-tech platform, Ekopages, empowers 2,000 children as champions for planet

Ekopages, a leading organization dedicated to promoting sustainable development, recently held a successful SDG LITERACY DRIVE, where over 2,000 children were sensitized on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The initiative focused on instilling environmental responsibility, promoting climate action, and nurturing a generation of young champions for the planet.

Using literature books as a powerful educational tool, Ekopages engaged children in a creative and memorable learning experience. The goal was to help them internalize the principles of sustainability, ensuring that these values become an integral part of their everyday activities. Some of the school visited includes; Gbaja Junior Girls High School, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Junior High School, Jibowu Junior High School and more.

One distinctive feature of the program was the hands-on approach to sustainability education. Children were taught to create do-it-yourself (DIY) sustainable products using reusable materials. From pencil cases to wind turbines, the initiative aimed to inspire young minds to think creatively and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Ekopages expresses gratitude to its sponsors and partners who made this initiative possible. The Boston Consulting Group (BCG Nigeria), Nestle Pure Life, and The Educators for Sustainable Development Africa (TESDA) played a crucial role in supporting and driving the success of the SDG LITERACY DRIVE.

Tenn Zipa, the CEO of Ekopages, emphasized the significance of educating the younger generation about sustainability through literature.

In an interview, he stated: “It is the responsibility of every one of us to take care of the planet and our environment. Using literature as a tool to educate the younger generation about sustainability helps them become more proactive in the war against climate change. We have sat down with all stakeholders and championed the dialogue for the adoption of ESD into the Nigerian Child Curriculum.

“As we speak, a couple of our books are listed on the curriculum of Lagos State Ministry of Education’s list and we are looking to have more on it. This is a big win for us all.”

Looking forward, Ekopages envisions a future where all learners acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to promote sustainable development by 2030. Children, being the most vulnerable, are at the forefront of this mission.

The organization is committed to its SDG LITERACY Drive 3.0, scheduled to commence in 2024 and is open to partnership and sponsorship.

In the past three years, Ekopages has successfully sensitized over 30,000 children across Nigeria. As part of its ongoing commitment, Ekopages will soon launch its ed-tech platform, aiming to make free and affordable education for sustainability materials accessible to children and educators throughout the country and the continent.

A statement after the event, Ekopages noted that it is a leading organization dedicated to promoting sustainable development through innovative educational initiatives: “By leveraging literature and hands-on experiences, Ekopages aims to empower the younger generation to become proactive contributors to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious world.”

Below are more pictures from the event: