Economy: Bello-Olusoga tasks entrepreneurs on risk-taking

By Olayinka Ajayi

Entrepreneurs have been charged with the need to be innovative and take calculated risks to stay afloat in a shocking global economy.

Speaking during the business forum organized by the Lagos Country Club with the theme ‘Leveraging Innovation for Entrepreneurial Success’, renowned banker and the first female managing director of Access Bank, Mrs. Mosun Bello-Olusoga, recounted how Guaranty Trust (GT) rewarded innovation and risk-taking for staying ahead of others in Nigeria’s banking sector.

She stressed that risk-taking should not be penalized, as it could discourage innovative ideas in the workplace.

While recounting innovative benefits, she said, “Entrepreneurs are the engine of any economy, Nigeria notwithstanding. Innovation types include products, services, processes, and marketing innovations.

“Technology is changing how we do business, depending on your organization.”

She noted that innovation culture is not one size fits all, but that “innovation culture encourages customer feedback. Being customer-focused makes entrepreneurs pioneers.



The culture is open to collaboration.”