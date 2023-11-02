Ecological funds: Reps vow to end corruption in sector 

.. move to monitor donor agencies’ intervention funds for science, tech

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Funds has pledged to change the narrative from what it used to be to a more sanitised system.

Chairman of the Committee, Aminu Jaji made the commitment on Thursday in Abuja during the inaugural meeting of the Committee.

Jaji assured that the Committee will not only carry out its usual oversight function but will ensure the system is properly sanitised.

He said more than 50 requests from members on how to address the ecological challenges in their States are before the 10th House.

According to him, people are using ecological projects as a way of making money.

“We as a Committee have to stop this. We have to carry out a need assessment ourselves across the 36 States of the federation before funds can be disbursed for it. We’ll ensure that the narrative is changed”, he said.

While urging the Committee to focus on how to address the ecological challenges like desertification in the north, and erosion in the South East among others in different parts of the country, the chairman charged its Committee to come up with innovation to tackle it.

The Committee promised to collaborate with all stakeholders including members of the immediate past Committee to see how ecological challenges in the country can be addressed.

Member of the committee, Hon. Julius Pondi who also chairs the committee on the environment while commending the leadership for selecting some technocrat to be part of the ecological fund’s Committee, advised that if only the chairman can be firm in his decisions, the Committee will achieve its desired result.

Other members of the Committee therefore pledged their commitment to the chairman to change the narrative by sanitising the system.

In another development, the House of Representatives has said it will monitor and ensure the proper utilisation of funds from international partners and other donor agencies for the development of science and technology in the country.

Chairman of the House Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the committee on Thursday in Abuja.

He said “Our committee will assess intervention needs and the utilisation of funds from international partners, donor agencies, and grantees in the STI sector. We will work to ensure improved utilization of grants for the sector’s benefit”

Giving details of the committee’s work Bagos said “We will engage with relevant stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, agencies under the ministry, and Nigerian experts in STI living in the diaspora. These sessions will help us identify areas of legislative intervention and enhance our oversight functions.

“Through oversight visits, we will ascertain compliance and implementation levels of the 2023 Appropriation Act, ensuring prudent utilization of resources allocated to the ministry and its agencies”

“We will engage MDAs under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology in discussions about policies, programs, and budgets needed to boost the STI sector. Proper funding from budgetary allocations will be our focus.

“A study tour will be organized to learn from the legislative committees on STI in select nations, aiming to enhance our knowledge and apply international best practices in maximising Nigeria’s STI potential.

“We will host a retreat bringing together major stakeholders in STIs to synergise on tapping the vast STI potentials for economic diversification and national development.

“Initiatives will be developed to discourage brain drain and utilize the potentials of Nigerian youths in the STI sector for national development.

“Visits to science and technical secondary and tertiary institutions will be conducted to encourage innovation, identify areas of special needs, and facilitate legislative interventions”