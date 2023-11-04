Don’t destroy your political structure in Rivers, Arewa leader tells Wike

Wike

By Jimitota Onoyume

An appeal has gone to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike to resist any temptation to destroy his own political structure in Rivers State.

Leader of Arewa in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu made the appeal in a chat with the Vanguard, urging the Minister of FCT, Wike to be seen to work for political harmony and the success of his political godson in Rivers state.

He said though Governor Siminalayi Fubara was voted massively by Rivers people and non-indigenes in the state, it was not in doubt that Wike led the campaign to secure victory for the governor.

“Wike is a leader, he should know that Sim was elected by Rivers people and non-indigenous residents in the state so Fubara is not responsible to him but his role in making Sim governor is not in doubt, it is known to all Nigerians.

” Wike should be an adviser to the governor. Nobody will dispute that. When a northern cleric said something against Wike over his appointment as Minister of FCT, Abuja, I responded that every competent Nigerian can be Minister of FCT. He was governor of Rivers state, the northerners in the state supported him. I have never met Wike before. I stand for the truth as the northern leader in the south.

“The elders from Rivers that pledged support for Wike in Abuja are not the only ones in the state. There are also those that are with the governor. So Wike should know this, I’m sure he does. He should not let his political rating drop in the state. “

Saidu who was a former aide to late Chief Harold Dappa Biriye also urged the former Special Adviser to the president on the presidential amnesty programme, Kingsley Kuku not to overheat the body politic with his utterance, adding that leaders should be mindful of divisive language in the country.

He also called for greater recognition for the late Biriye, for his effort in the creation of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, adding he thanked Senator Seriake Dickson for ensuring that the new NDDC ‘s building in Port Harcourt was renamed after Harold Dappa Biriye.