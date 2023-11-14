Diri’s victory: PDP has done well in Bayelsa – BoT chair

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President, and Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has described the landslide victory of Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, as sure proof that he had done well in his first tenure.

Senator Wabara who stated this in his congratulatory message to the Governor, said the overwhelming victory also confirmed the popularity and general acceptance of PDP in the state.

He commended Bayelsa voters for voting massively for the PDP and standing firm to defend their votes against anti-democratic forces that attempted to subvert the people’s mandate.

According to him, the resilience of the people in defence of their mandate was a strong message that the will of the people could no longer be suppressed by those desperate for power at all costs.

He urged the Governor to use his second tenure to consolidate the gains of his administration, and further deliver more democratic gains to the people.

Urging the Governor to be magnanimous in victory, Wabara called on those who lost at the poll to accept defeat and support Gov. Diri’s transformation agenda.

Diri won in six out of eight local government areas of the state in the November 11 off-season governorship poll.

He polled a total of 175,196 votes to defeat 15 other candidates including his closest rival, Chief Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Sylva who won in only two LGAs came second after polling a total of 110,108 votes.