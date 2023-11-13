Diri’s victory is divine, well deserved says Shaibu

Philip Shaibu

By Ishola Balogun

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has congratulated the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri, on his re-election for a second term in office.

In his congratulatory message he signed, Shaibu described the Governor as a true brother and friend. He further stated:

“I am highly elated to congratulate Your Excellency, my true brother and friend, the miracle Governor of Bayelsa State on your re-election for a second term in office”.

“Permit me to place on record that your re-election is well deserved and a testament to the confidence reposed in you by the good people of Bayelsa State for your stellar performance in your first term”.

“Indeed, your resounding victory at the polls is divine and a triumph of good over evil – on account of the unwholesome activities of some unpatriotic elements before and during the election – who do not mean well for the progress and development of Bayelsa State”.

“I am confident that you will work harder in your second term to consolidate on your achievements and deliver the dividends of democracy to the greater majority of Bayelsa people”.

“Please, accept my hearty congratulations”, Shaibu added.