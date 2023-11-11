Diri raises concern over PDP members, agents barred from Nembe-Bassambiri

Governor Douye Diri has expressed concern about PDP members and agents being stopped from entering Nembe-Basambiri by supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC).
Diri who spoke after casting his vote at his ward at Sampou in Kolokuma-Opokuma LGA of the state said: “We have concerns about Nembe-Basambiri, our party members, most of them have been excluded, our agents have been stopped from going into Nembe, that is a very serious concern, our party has written to INEC and they have to take drastic action to ensure our people are allowed to vote.”
The electorate in Ward 13 ,Unit 6 of Oluasiri community and Ward 7 unit 5 have cried out over the use of armed thugs dressed in military uniforms threatening to gun down any member of the PDP found within the vicinity of voting.
