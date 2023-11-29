‘Director, don’t stop!’, says Charles Okocha in lovemaking scene with Mercy Eke [Video]

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha has shared a video where he beamed with excitement after being involved in an intimate scene with BBNaija star, Mercy Eke while on a movie set.

On his Instagram page, the actor shared the video which began with a brief conversation between himself and Mercy Eke.

A passionate scene then broke out between the duo with Mercy Eke straddling Charles in bed who in turn, grabbed her backside, sprinkling kisses from her chest to stomach areas.

As the scene inched to a close, Charles Okocha could be heard telling the director not to end it.

Bearing a wide grin on his face punctuated by spasms of laughter, Okocha got down from the bed, conceding that it was the best night of the production.

He wrote in his post, “This is the kinda scene JAY Z can align with, W/ @official_mercyeke 🎥/ @jaytee_yna”