Dino Melaye wins polling unit in Kogi guber election

The Kogi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Dino Melaye, has been declared the winner of his polling unit.

Melaye claimed 210 votes to defeat his main challenger, Ahmed Ododo of the All Congress candidate (APC), who polled 22 votes.

Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) came a distant third with 7 votes.

The National Rescue Movement, People’s Redemption Party, African Democratic Party, 001 and Social Democratic Party got 001, 002, 001 and 001 respectively.

Earlier, Melaye alleged that result sheets were pre-filled at all polling units in Ogori/Magongo local government areas.