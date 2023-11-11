Dino Melaye calls for cancellation of elections in 5 LGA’s in Kogi

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has called to cancel the elections held in five Local Government Areas of the Kogi State.



Dino made this known on his verified Twitter account now X platform. He listed Okene, Okehi, Ajaokuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo as local government areas where ‘scams are coordinated’.



In his words: “INEC must cancel the election in the 5 local governments of Kogi central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC”.