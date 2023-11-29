Despite cold war, Wike won’t backpedal on 8 yrs for Fubara —Igbini

By Emma Amaize & Daniel Abia

WARRI — FORMER governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, in Delta State, Emmanuel Igbini, said, yesterday that despite the seeming disagreement between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Simi Fubara of Rivers State, the godfather would not relent on his avowal to ensure his political son presides over the state for eight years.

In a statement in Warri, Delta State, Igbini, a friend of Wike, said: “Nyesom Wike will not and will never renege on his decision and determination to see that Governor Fubara emerged as governor and continues as governor of Rivers State for uninterrupted two terms of eight years (May 29, 2023 – May 29, 2031), not minding that Wike rightly feels heartbroken right now by few political mis-judgments of Fubara.

“My dear brother, former Governor Wike is a man I have several times described and continue to describe as a good and kind hearted man to others. He is not a man to betray others. He is a man who, when convinced, will put his life on the line to defend others.

“He stays committed to his pledge to others no matter the storm that may come even when he is betrayed by those whom he sacrificed for.

“Therefore, let nobody mislead my brother, Governor Fubara, to believing that former governor, Wike, will work against him being governor of our Rivers State for the next eight years.”

Clerics, others

wade into face-off

Meanwhile, top notch clerics in Rivers State have waded into the festering crisis between Wike and Fubara with a view to settling it.

State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, said the seeming infighting between the governor and the minister would be resolved soon, describing the misunderstanding as a normal political phenomenon between two individuals.

Akawor, who spoke when he met with members of the State Executive Committee and LGA party chairmen of the PDP at the party office in Port Harcourt, said some Bishops and other men of God in the state have waded into the crisis with a view to restoring peace between the two men. He disclosed that none of the actors were happy about the situation.

He said: “We may see the atmosphere in the state as disturbing. No, it is a normal thing in life. It is only what God has done that has perfection.

“There is crisis, but the important thing is the ability to solve the problem. This problem will be settled. The clergy is intervening. At the end of the day solution will come.”