‘Delay is not Denial,’ Davido celebrates three Grammy nomination

Afrobeats superstar, Davido has been nominated for three Grammy Awards at the 66th edition, with his most recent album, “Timeless,” nominated for Best Global Album.

The singer took to his X account on Friday to celebrate his nomination shortly after the body released the nominee list. This is the first time the ‘Unavailable’ crooner will get three nominations.

“3 nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not Denial!!,” Davido posted.

3 nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not Denial!! 🏆🌎 — Davido (@davido) November 10, 2023

Davido also got nominations for Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”

The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 4, in Los Angeles, USA.

