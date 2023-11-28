Dear Bunmi, does a man’s manhood shrink with age?

Dear Bunmi, I need to ask you an embarrassing question. As men get older, does the manhood shrink?

Mine is now only four inches when erect.

I’ve never been that well-endowed but I seem to have lost two inches somewhere.

I’m 38 and my manhood has become a joke. I separated from my wife two years ago but have no confidence of going near women with it this size.

I’ve read about pills, lotions and creams that are supposed to increase penis size. Do these work?

I’ve even considered a surgery when next I travel, but I don’t think I could go through with it.

Yet, I don’t want to be stuck with a manhood that’s too small.

Dominic, by e-mail.

Dear Dominic,

Nothing can increase the size of a man’s erect penis.

Yours seems smaller now only because you have more fat on your belly and groin. Surgery would allow your penis to protrude a little more.

However, this would be in a way that is entirely unnatural and disfiguring.

Instead, you should boost your confidence by establishing better relationships with women.

When you develop deep emotional as well as intimate connection with a woman, you’ll realise that the size of your penis is irrelevant to the happiness both of you can share.

Your concern is a reflection of the inevitable changes in your body as it ages.

It also symbolises anxiety about feeling unloved by members of the opposite gender.

Men and women who feel inadequate hide from the intimacy of friendship and this compounds their loneliness. You need to break free of this complex.