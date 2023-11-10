Customs marine command impounds over N900m offensive items

Comptroller Salefu

By Eguono Odjegba

The Western Marine Command, WMC, of the Nigeria Customs Service recorded a total of ten seizures between 31st August and 4th October 2023 with a combined Duty Paid Value of N923,794,000.00.

According to the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Odaudu Salefu, the seizures which include 66,000 capsules of 225mg Tramadol and 1,257 sacks of foreign parboiled rice, including other operations conducted along the Moba waterways and the Sanki beach axis is in line with the prevailing fiscal policies of government.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Customs, Mailafiya Magaji in a statement said that 3,750 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was also seized during the said operations; noting that despite the challenges of occasional conflicting intelligence, officers and men of the command has continued to remain on top of their acts.

He further notes that the operations are in accordance with the command’s primary mandate as outlined in Section 4 of the NCS Act 2023. The statement reads:

“The Western Marine Command (WMC) of the Nigeria Customs Services has successfully thwarted smuggling activities, while intercepting contraband goods valued at over N900 million from August to October 2023.

“During the operations, officers and men of the WMC confiscated 17 sacks containing 1,199 loaves of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana), totaling 663.5kg in September and October 2023. These arrests were conducted along the Moba waterways and Sanki Beach Axis on the 31st of August 2023 and 4th of October 2023, respectively.

“Under the leadership of Comptroller Odaudu Salefu, the WMC also apprehended 66,000 capsules of 225mg Tramadol and 1,257 sacks of foreign parboiled rice, collectively exceeding a Duty Paid Value of N50 million.”

The statement continued: “In a related incident, the Command seized 3,750 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) during two separate arrests on the 27th of October 2023. It is noteworthy that in August 2023, the WMC seized 103 sacks containing 8,240 loaves of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana), promptly handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on the 7th of September, 2023.

“The cumulative value of the ten seizures conducted by the WMC from August to October 2023 amounts to N923, 794,000 Naira only.”

The WMC boss urged the general public to respect and adhere to the fiscal policies of government, including prohibitions and restrictions.

“These measures are in place to safeguard national security, foster economic growth, and contribute to the overall progress of Nigeria”, he said.