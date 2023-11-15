Court sacks Anyanwu as PDP National Secretary

Former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has sacked Senator Samuel Anyanwu from office as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The court, in the ruling that was delivered by Justice M. M. Adamu, ordered Senator Anyanwu, who was the candidate of the PDP in the just concluded governorship election in Imo State, to cease parading himself as the national scribe of the party.

The order followed a motion that was brought before the court by an aggrieved chieftain of the party, Mr. Douglas Nwachukwu.

The plaintiff, in the suit he filed through his team of lawyers led by Mr. F. S. Jimba, prayed to the court to stop Senator Anyanwu from further putting himself forth as the National Secretary of the PDP.

He specifically prayed the court for: “An Order of Interlocutory Injunction, restraining the 1st Defendant (PDP), whether by itself, the National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee, servants, agents, privies, or any other person howsoever described from recognizing, accepting, or dealing with the 2nd Defendant (Anyanwu) as the Nation Secretary of the 1st Defendant pending the determination of the substantive suit.”

As well as: “An Order of Interlocutory Injunction restraining the 2nd Defendant from parading or acting as the National Secretary of the 1st Defendant pending the determination of the substantive suit.”

After he heard the motion, Justice Adamu, held that the application succeeded.

“That an Order of Interlocutory Injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st Defendant/Respondent, whether by itself, the National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee, servants, agents, privies, or any other person howsoever described, from recognizing, accepting, or dealing with the 2nd Defendant as the National Secretary of the 1st Defendant pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“That an Order of Interlocutory Injunction is hereby granted restraining the 2nd Defendant/Respondent from parading himself or acting as the National Secretary of the 1st Defendant pending the determination of the substantive suit,” Justice Adamu held.

He subsequently adjourned further hearings on the substantive suit until January 24, 2024.