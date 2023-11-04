Court issues fresh order restraing NLC from further strike in Imo

The National Industrial Court in Owerri has issued a fresh interim injunction restraining the organised Labour from embarking on any kind of strike in Imo state until further.

The court warned against the disobedience of its order, saying that it would attract consequences.

Justice N C S Ogbuanya gave the order last Friday after hearing the submissions of counsels to both parties that they were yet to reach a settlement on their dispute.

The defendants are Nigeria Labour Congress and the secretary General, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja and the Trade Union Congress and its secretary General, Comrade Nuhu Toro.

In the suit No NICN/ OW/41/2023, the Attorney General of Imo State and the Imo State Government are claimants.

The court held that in considering the motion for interlocutory injunction by the claimants, after hearing from both counsels, it has reserved November 30,2023 for the ruling.

The court further held thus: ” Considering the court’ s duty to ensure that Labour dispute and related disagreements between the parties are not allowed to escalate and adversely affect the interests and;

“…well-being of the citizenry and third parties who are not involved in the Labour dispute already submitted for adjudication in the pending suit in the court”, it was necessary for the parties to hold the peace till the next adjourned date.

” Parties are hereby directed to be mindful of consequences of disobedience of extant court order in the pending suit before the court “, it further ordered.

With the order, the current strike action in Imo state by a section of labour, especially EEDC, is illegal.

The Court adjourned the matter to November, 30,2023 for ruling on the interlocutory injunction filed by the claimants.