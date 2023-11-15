Cost of business to remain high

By Damilola Ogunsakin

With the numbers showing in inflation rate, things are not getting better as the cost of doing business is getting higher and tougher.

Emeka Anaeto, the anchor of ‘Businesslife on Vanguard’, revealed what analysts are saying.

He said: “Analysts are saying inflation in Nigeria will reach 30% by the end of December 2023, while the food inflation has already crossed 32%.

“The Yuletide season is also adding to the cost pressures.”

watch the video below