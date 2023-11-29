COAS extols troops’ doggedness in combating insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday, attributed successes recorded in the fight against banditry and kidnapping in parts of the country to the doggedness of troops.

Speaking during a working visit to Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Lagbaja said troops’ doggedness was particularly noticeable in Nasarawa State.

He said the military, along with other security agencies, had tackled insecurity in Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Niger, Kaduna State, and other parts of the country.

“Tackling insecurity is not like a football match where the winner is decided based on the number of goals scored.

“We keep records of our achievements and review our operations at the operational centres because we have a department that does that.

“From available records, Niger, which used to be volatile, has been stable for many months now.

“Kaduna State too has been very stable now, and people can even drive at night on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

“We hear and read various opinions about insecurity in Zanfara. We will not join issues with politicians, but I can assure you that our troops are doing well in that state,’’ Lagbaja said.

He assured that no non-state actor would be allowed to take control of any part of Nigeria and vowed to crush terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.

He said his working visit was meant to physically assess the living and working conditions of officers, soldiers, and their families with a view to improving their welfare.

“It is also meant to assess the operational readiness of formations and units considering current engagements in all states and the FCT, where we were up against criminal elements and dissident groups,’’ Lagbaja said.

He added that, from what he had seen and the report by the Commander of the 4 Special Forces, Maj. Gen. Hilary Nzan, the army would enhance the operational efficiency of the formation.

It would also provide welfare support for troops and their families, Lagbaja assured. (NAN)