CILT elects new exco members

From left: Mrs Funmilola Oladipo, Welfare Officer; Mrs Ngozi Umoh, Public Relations Officer;. Mrs Justina Uchechukwu Nwosu, Treasurer; Mrs Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, Vice Chairman; Mr Bashir Ambi, Chairman; Mr Aina Akinbola, General Secretary; Mr Onumiah Kevin, Financial Secretary and Mr Bright Itua, Assistant General Secretary, all new exco members of Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) during their inauguration in Lagos, weekend.

By Etop Ekanem

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Lagos branch has elected Bashir Ambi-Mohammed and seven others to steer the affairs of the branch for the next two years at an election conducted November 11, 2023.

Those elected include. Mr Bashir Ambi-Mohammed, Chairman; Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, Vice Chairman; Mr Aina Akinbola, General Secretary; Mr Bright Itua, Assistant General Secretary; Mrs Ngozi Umoh, Public Relations Officer; Mrs Oladipo Funmilola Roseline, Welfare officer; Mr Onumiah Kevin, Financial Secretary and Mrs Nwosu Justina Uchechukwu,Treasurer.

“In in his acceptance speech, the re-elected chairman, Ambi-Mohammed expressed his commitment to bringing enduring innovation to the institute. He also encouraged his professional colleagues to work diligently and join hands to “make our branch a pace setter in CILT Nigeria.

“I wish the newly elected executive officers success in their roles and trust that they will contribute positively to the growth and development of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Nigeria.”

Ambi-Mohammed thanked members for the trust bestowed on them and promised, on behalf of the new exco, not to fail but to add value to the institute. Bashir also thanked the leadership of the CILT Nigeria for helping the branch in all ramifications.

He further requested that members should not hesitate to correct them “whenever we are not doing the needful, because we are humans and we are not perfect, nor the best amongst the members.”

In a statement, Chairperson of the Electoral Committee, Mrs Juliana Saka, urged the elected officers to discharge their duties with utmost commitment. She congratulated the newly elected executive officers and wished them a successful tenure.

“The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Nigeria Lagos state branch under the leadership of Mrs Mfon Ekong Usoro, who serves as the president and Chairman of CILT Nigeria, the election was conducted on November 11th, 2023. The process was supervised by Mrs Juliana Saka FCILT, Abubakar Salisu, and other members of the electoral committee.

“The election for eight positions was conducted in a free and fair democratic manner, and the winners were declared by the electoral committee chairperson.

“Following this, the newly elected officers took oaths of allegiance as provided by the CILT Constitution and were inaugurated.