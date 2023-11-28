Chelsea given green light on Osimhen transfer

Osimhen

Chelsea could launch a bid to sign Victor Osimhen in January. Osimhen, 24, is understood to be at the top of Todd Boehly’s transfer wishlist ahead of the January window.

The Blues are in desperate need of a striker as they look to improve on last season’s disappointing campaign.

They currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of the top spot. Club officials are convinced that a top striker will significantly improve Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. And according to talkSPORT, Chelsea could make a move for in-form Osimhen.

The Blues have been given an indication that the Napoli star could be made available in January. However, the Serie A champions will likely demand £120million for him. Chelsea have already spent £1 billion since Boehly took over in May 2022.

Enzo Fernandez joined in a deal worth £107m back in January before Moises Caicedo became the club’s record signing after completing a £115m move to Stamford Bridge in August. Should Chelsea complete a deal to sign Osimhen, he will become the most expensive player in the Premier League.

The Blues are among several clubs that have expressed an interest in signing the Napoli striker. Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with him.

Osimhen scored 31 goals across all competitions last season. He has already scored six goals in 11 appearances this term.