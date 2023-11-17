Charles Onyeabor drops debut album, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Charismatic artist, Charles Onyeabor, unveiled his debut album, “Like Father, Like Son,” on November 17, 2023.

This highly anticipated release promises to be a sonic revelation, featuring 18 tracks with two bonus gems that showcase the artist’s exceptional talent and diverse musical influences.

“Like Father, Like Son” is not just an album; it’s a cultural odyssey. With notable tracks such as ‘Sawa,’ ‘Ije Nwoke,’ and ‘We All Need More Love,’ Charles Onyeabor invites listeners on a journey of love, life, and everything in between. The album boasts collaborations with industry heavyweights including Magneto, Evry, Creep Giuliano, Vic2kul, Emeia Onyeabor, and Miriam Taylor, adding layers of richness to the musical tapestry.

This debut album effortlessly transcends genres, blending the rhythmic beats of Afrobeat, the soulful melodies of R&B, and even the timeless allure of country music.

Charles Onyeabor’s distinctive sound takes listeners on an extraordinary sonic journey, weaving a narrative that speaks to the soul. The album is a harmonious fusion of different flavors and languages, including English, Pidgin, Italian, and Igbo, reflecting the artist’s commitment to a universal language of music.

Charles Onyeabor is not just an artist; he’s a storyteller. With each track, he invites you to explore the depths of emotion, cultural diversity, and the shared human experience. His debut album, “Like Father, Like Son,” is a testament to his musical prowess, offering a blend of authenticity, creativity, and an unwavering passion for his craft.