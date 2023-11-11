Chaos erupts as INEC begins collation in Imo

A fight has broken out at Umuodu Community Primary School, Ezinihitte Mbieri, in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state, as politicians carted away electoral officials and result sheets on Saturday.

The chaos started at the venue of collation for the ongoing governorship election as the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began the collation of results.

Reports revealed that INEC officials had called out the scores allocated to each political party at booths 015 and 016 without entering the same in the result sheets.

Earlier, a voter said there was an alleged vote buying in the polling unit before the fight ensued.