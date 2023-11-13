Catholic Priest urges unity, protection for Journalists in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FIERY catholic priest, Reverend Father Andrew Obinyan has urged journalists in Edo state to be united in the agitation for good governance and the security of the country.

The cleric who has been receiving calls and requests from various groups that he contests the 2024 governorship election in the state, made the call at a prayer session organized by members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benin City.

At the service, Obinyan harped on the need for unity among members of the pen profession noting that without unity, the responsibility to hold politicians and leaders in all sphere of human endeavours accountable will be a mirage.

He said “Journalists have a very important role to play in nation building. As the fourth-estate of the realm, the constitution of the Federal of Republic of Nigeria empowers it to hold government at all level accountable to the people.

“For you to be able to perform this noble responsibly, members have to be united. The masses depend on you for good governance.

The Clergy man however lauded the leadership of the Chapel for organizing the prayer session, noting that without God the labourer labours in vain.

Earlier, Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu, Chairman of the Chapel, said the prayer session was to offer thanks to God for His protection of her members since January.