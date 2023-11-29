CAF Awards 2023: Super Falcons deserve more nominations — Ex-player, Nwadike

Former Super Falcons midfielder, Rita Nwadike, on Monday, said she expected more Super Falcons players on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) shortlist for the 2023 awards.

Nwadike, who scored Nigeria’s first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup goal against Canada in the 1995 tournament in Sweden, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

She said the inclusion of Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie on the CAF shortlist, considering the performance of the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and at club level, came as a shock to her.

NAN reports that Oshoala is the first African woman footballer to win the UEFA Champions League and aims to win her sixth award.

Nnadozie, on the other hand, hopes to make the podium for the first time either as the best footballer or the best goalkeeper.

“I’m happy that these two wonderful players made the cut, but I expected more of our players to be nominated. I know the yardstick of assessment is basically the performance of the players at country and club levels.

“Christy Ucheibe and Michelle Alozie should have made the nomination list, in my opinion, but CAF decision is binding.

“I’m hoping that these players sustain the momentum and bring on the heat for the 2024 Women’s Nations Cup qualifiers,” she said.

NAN reports that the two players have been outstanding for both club and country in the year under review but face stiff competition from the Moroccan trio: Anissa Lahmari, Fatima Tagnaout, and Ghizlaine Chebbak.

Nwadike, a former Rivers Angels player, told NAN that she was optimistic that Nnadozie would win the best goalkeeper award. She, however, expressed doubts about the possibility of Oshoala winning.

“To a great extent, I’m positive that Nnadozie will win best goalkeeper, but Oshoala is tied up against some equally strong contenders.

“Whoever wins on that list deserves it; I wish our girls the best,” she said.

NAN reports that Oshoala is the current defending champion of the top prize after the 2022 edition of the award. The triumph was her fifth time winning the award, surpassing Perpetua Nkwocha, the former Falcons striker.

Randy Waldrum, Super Falcons Head Coach, wasn’t left out; he got the nod for coach of the year.

Similarly, the Nigerian duo of Deborah Abiodun and Esther Ajakaye were named among the best young players of the year.

Oshoala would slug it out with Andile Dlamini, Thembi Kgatlana and Hilda Magaia from South Africa, and Cameroon’s Ajara Njoya and Barbara Banda from Zambia, who complete the top 10 list of players vying for the award. (NAN)