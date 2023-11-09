Business writing perils and formatting, By Ruth Oji

BUSINESS writing plays a crucial role in conveying information effectively and facilitating communication between professionals. However, there are several common pitfalls and the excessive use of jargon that can hinder the clarity and understanding of messages. In this article, I discuss pitfalls to be mindful of and how to effectively improve our written communication with the use of visual and formatting elements.

To begin, keep the following tips in mind:

1. Simplify your language: One of the most common mistakes in business writing is using complex vocabulary and sentence structures that can confuse and alienate readers. Avoid jargon, obscure acronyms, and technical terms unless they are necessary and well-known within your industry. Instead, aim for clear, concise, and straightforward language that is accessible to a wide audience.

2. Know your audience: Understanding who you are writing for is fundamental to effective communication. Tailor your language and tone to suit the needs and expectations of your target audience. If your readers are non-experts or diverse stakeholders, ensure your message is inclusive and avoids industry-specific jargon.

3. Keep it concise: Busy professionals appreciate getting to the point quickly. Avoid unnecessary wordiness or excessive explanations. Use clear and concise sentences to convey your message efficiently. Eliminate fillers and be direct in the delivery of information.

4. Organise your thoughts: Having a well-structured document helps readers navigate and comprehend your message better. Use headings and subheadings to break up content into manageable sections. Ensure logical flow by organizing ideas in a sequence that leads to a clear conclusion or call to action.

5. Proofread and review: Typos, grammatical errors, and inconsistencies can undermine the credibility of your writing. Take the time to thoroughly proofread your work and review it for clarity and coherence. Consider seeking feedback from colleagues or using online grammar-checking tools to ensure your message is error-free.

6. Avoid overusing buzzwords and clichés: While using buzzwords and clichés may sound trendy, they can detract from the clarity and professionalism of your writing. Steer clear of overused phrases and jargon that might only make your message confusing and less impactful.

7. Provide context: Always consider the background knowledge of your audience. When introducing a new concept or referring to an industry-specific term, provide adequate context to ensure understanding. Use examples or analogies to help readers grasp complex ideas more easily.

8. Be mindful of cultural differences: Business writing often crosses borders and cultures. What may be clear and acceptable in one culture can be confusing or even offensive in another. Be sensitive to cultural differences and avoid using idioms, expressions, or humor that may not translate well.

9. Seek feedback: Collaboration and feedback are essential in improving business writing skills. Ask trusted colleagues or mentors to review your work and provide constructive criticism. Their perspective can help identify areas that require clarity or refinement.

10. Practice empathy: Always put yourself in the reader’s shoes and anticipate their questions and concerns. Address potential objections and provide sufficient explanations and context to ensure that your message is well-received.

By avoiding common pitfalls, business writing can become a powerful tool for effective communication. Simplify language, understand your audience, keep it concise, organize thoughts, proofread and review, avoid buzzwords, provide context, consider cultural differences, seek feedback, and practice empathy. Remembering these tips will elevate your business writing skills, making your messages clear, engaging, and impactful.

Formatting and visual elements in written communication

After identifying pitfalls we can avoid in business writing, this part of this article examines how to effectively improve our written communication with the use of visual and formatting elements.

In today’s digital world, written communication has taken on new dimensions with the inclusion of formatting and visual elements. These elements enhance the effectiveness and clarity of the message being conveyed, making it easier for the reader to understand and absorb the information.

Formatting plays a crucial role in written communication by providing structure and organization to the content. It involves the use of various tools such as headings, bullet points, and indentation to highlight important sections and create a logical flow. By utilizing formatting techniques effectively, the writer can guide the reader through the document, ensuring that key points are easily identifiable and the main ideas are communicated.

Headings are particularly useful for dividing content into sections, making it easier for the reader to navigate through the material. By using descriptive and concise headings, the writer can help the reader understand the overall structure of the document and locate specific information quickly. Subheadings can be used to further categorize content within each section, enabling the reader to find specific details based on their interests or needs.

Bullet points are another powerful formatting tool that allows the writer to present information in a concise and visually appealing manner. By using bullet points, the writer can break down complex ideas into simple and digestible points, improving readability and comprehension, while bullet emphasising on key information and attention to important details.

In addition to formatting techniques, visual elements such as images, graphs, and tables can significantly enhance the communicative power of written content. Including relevant and visually appealing images can help to engage the reader and provide a visual representation of the message being conveyed.

These images can help to reinforce key concepts, provide examples, or illustrate data, to enhance the overall understanding and impact of the content.

Graphs and tables are particularly useful when presenting complex data or statistics. By using visual representations, such as bar graphs, pie charts, or tables, the writer can help the reader interpret, analyze, and compare data more easily. This visual element simplifies complex information and adds credibility and professionalism to the content.

However, it is important to use visual elements sparingly and wisely. Overuse of images, excessive formatting, or complex visual representations can overwhelm the reader and distract from the main message. Clear and concise communication should always be the primary objective, with visual elements in enhancing the written content.

In conclusion, formatting and visual elements play a vital role in written communication. By utilising effective formatting techniques and incorporating relevant visual elements, the writer can enhance the clarity, organization, and overall impact of their message. The proper use of headings, bullet points, images, graphs, and tables can significantly improve the reader’s understanding and engagement with the written material, resulting in more effective communication.

•Dr. Oji is a Senior Lecturer of English at the Institute of Humanities, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos