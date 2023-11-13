Buhari congratulates APC on retaining Imo, Kogi states

Former President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the All Progressives Congress, APC on winning the governorship elections in Imo and Kogi states and thanked the people of the two states for reaffirming their confidence in the nation’s biggest political party.

The former President thanked particularly the party leaders and the workers who laboured tirelessly to ensure the reemergence of Senator Hope Uzodimma for his second term in Imo and Alhaji Usman Ododo as the new governor of Kogi state.

“My best wishes to them for their next tenure.”