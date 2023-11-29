BREAKING: Why I won’t challenge my loss in court – Dino Melaye

By John Alechenu Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate in the just concluded Kogi State Governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye has announced his decision not to seek legal redress following his electoral loss.

Melaye said his decision was hinged on the fact that the judiciary has allegedly become an arm of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said this at a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, it is now public knowledge that the judiciary under the current administration has become the “lost hope” instead of the “last hope” of the common man.

Melaye noted that it was a shame that the judiciary watched helplessly as members of the ruling party boasted of their control over the judiciary during campaigns.

Details later…