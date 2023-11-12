Breaking: Uzodimma sweeps all 27 LGs in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The incumbent governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has won the entire 27 local government areas of the state.

Following the results of yesterday’s governorship election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, at the INEC’s office, in Owerri, on Sunday, it appears a landslide.

Professor Fasina is Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Meanwhile, Fasina has asked for a one-hour break, after which the final results and a winner will be declared.

Trailing behind Uzodimma were the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and that of the Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu.