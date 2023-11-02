Tinubu presents APC flags to Uzodinma, Sylva, Ododo

President Bola Tinubu has handed the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over to three candidates of the party ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

The candidates handed the APC flags are Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo, who is running for a second term; Timipre Sylva for Bayelsa and Usman Ododo for Kogi state.

The event, which was held inside the Banquet Hall of the State House, had the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, other members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), and some guests of the candidates.

Details later…