Protest in Kano over Appeal Court judgment

A screengrab of the protest video.

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Police in Kano State, on Wednesday, dispersed defiant protesters, who took to the streets of the ancient city over the contradicting Appeal Court judgment.

Information gathered had it that the protest broke out around the Kofar DanAgundi area in Kano Municipal.

There has been tension since a Certified True Copy, CTC, of the Court of Appeal judgment on the state governorship election went viral.

Of interest was the fact that the CTC contradicts the judgment that was initially read out in court on Friday.

APC’s reaction

Earlier, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, dismissed concerns about the reported contradictions in the CTC of the judgment which affirmed the judgment of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, declaring its candidate, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner of the governorship election.

The party’s National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdulkareem Kana, said every lawyer knows that clerical errors are not strange with regard to such documents.

He spoke at a news conference, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

“Those of us who are lawyers know that typographical errors often occur in certified true copies of court judgments.

“Ordinarily, this wouldn’t have been a confusion if it was probably not a political matter, because it will not be the first time such typographical mistakes will be seen in judgments and being lawyers we are used to a situation like this.

“All that should be done is to merely correct that mistake. The most important thing is the judgment that was read in open court,” said Kana.

Asked if the party has formally sought correction of the misleading portion of the judgment, Kana said as far as his office was concerned, he had not received the certified true copy of the judgment.

“But we will write and get a copy. If the copy that will be conveyed to us still contains this error, we will take steps eventually.

“What we will do, and we have done right now, is to write to demand for the CTC. If it is the one containing that error, which is being bandied around, we will now know what to do next.

“But, I will suggest that whoever may have received the CTC containing that error, if he was the appropriate person and entitled to a copy, would have taken the necessary steps.

“I will say that the court should have taken the necessary steps to make corrections,” he said of the CTC that caused the Kano protest.