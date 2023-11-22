BREAKING: Osun CJ: Judiciary workers declare indefinite strike

…as Police fires tear gas at journalists, workers

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo



Judiciary workers in Osun state have declared industrial action in the state effective immediately.

This followed the firing of tear gas at the protesting workers and journalists by police stationed at the High Court entrance located at Oke-Fia area of the state capital on Wednesday.

Chairman, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Osun Chapter, Gbenga Eludire disclosed that since the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo, has declared war against the workers, they should withdraw their service from their respective stations.

“Following the action of the police and the attitude of the Chief Judge, I, Comrade Gbenga Eludire, hereby ordered that workers in the sector should withdraw their service till further notice”, he said.

Details later…