[BREAKING] Off-season elections: Gunshots at Anyanwu’s polling unit in Imo

A round of gunshots was fired at the Amaimo Registration Centre in Ikeduru LGA of Imo State on Saturday.

Vanguard gathered that security officials fired the gunshots into the air to quell an argument.

The gunshots were fired a few meters away from the Central Amaimo school where the PDP governorship candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, is scheduled to vote

The incident happened at about 9.48 a.m. with a few voters already checking their names on the displayed INEC register.

Some voters said they would want to cast their votes on time and leave because of likely uncertainties.

Apart from Anyanwu, other major candidates in the election are Governor Hope Uzodimna of the APC, Athan Achonu (LP) and Tony Ejiogu (APGA).