NLC, TUC summon ‘extraordinary’ NEC meeting over strike 

From left— Achese Igwe, Deputy President; Joe Ajaero, President, and Kelly Ogbaloi, Vice President, all of United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, at a meeting in Lagos.

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have summoned “an extraordinary” National Executive Council meeting.

Vanguard gathered that the National Vice President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday.

According to Etim, the meeting seeks to review the modalities of the planned strike following the brutalisation of the National President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero.

The meeting is also expected to review the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Federal Government and the Organized Labour on October 2, 2023, following the removal of the subsidy, which the Labour centres said has caused “untold hardship” to Nigerians.

He stated, “We will be holding an extraordinary NEC meeting any moment from now on on. The modalities include the injustice meted out on comrade Ajaero, the planned strike and the MOU signed with the Federal Government. More details will be revealed after the meeting.”

Recall that the organised labour, on Friday issued a five-day ultimatum over the earlier arrest of Ajaero, by the police in Owerri, Imo State, on Wednesday.

The unions demanded the redeployment of the commissioner of police in the state and the arrest and prosecution of the aide of the government who was alleged to have perpetrated the attack.

They also threatened to embark on a nationwide industrial action if their demands were not met in five days from Friday.

Ajaero was arrested by the police ahead of the state-wide protest in Imo on Wednesday. This was disclosed by the NLC’s Head of Information, Benson Upah.